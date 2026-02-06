Starmer-Mandelson latest: PM looks ‘weak, gullible and naive’ and could be finished, Harriet Harman warns
PM under ever-increasing pressure from within Labour’s ranks as leadership speculation intensifies amid widespread anger over scandal
Sir Keir Starmer has been accused of looking “weak and naive and gullible” by a Labour grandee as he comes under ever-increasing pressure from within the party’s ranks amid widespread anger over the Peter Mandelson scandal.
Speaking to the Sky News Electoral Dysfunction podcast, Baroness Harriet Harman also warned that, unless the prime minister took the right course of action, the controversy would “finish him off”, as leadership speculation intensifies.
The Daily Mail reported that Sir Keir’s former deputy, Angela Rayner, who left government after underpaying stamp duty on a new property, had told friends she was “ready” to launch a leadership campaign. A spokesperson for Ms Rayner said: “We don’t recognise these claims.”
Sir Keir gave a speech on Thursday apologising to Jeffrey Epstein’s victims for believing Lord Mandelson’s “lies” about his relationship with the paedophile financier when the peer was appointed ambassador to the US last year.
Senior government figures will have to hand over their messages with Lord Mandelson, as the prime minister prepares to release files related to his decision to make the appointment.
Police are investigating allegations that Lord Mandelson, who has stepped down as a member, passed on market-sensitive information to Epstein when he was business secretary following the 2008 financial crisis.
Government facing questions over McSweeney’s future
Sir Keir Starmer is under growing pressure to sack his controversial cheif of staff Morgan McSweeney.
McSweeney has been blamed by Labour MPs for the appointment of Peter Mandelson as US ambassador, and for bringing him back into the heart of Labour government.
When asked if he had confidence in McSweeney, migration minister Mike Tapp said he has “confidence in him” still.
“The appointment of the team around Keir Starmer is for him, but my personal opinion on Morgan McSweeney is that he's always been very effective,” he told LBC.
“He's helped turn the Labor Party around and he’s helped get us elected.
“Of course, I'm not in number 10, so I don't see day to day goings on and operations. But, of course, I have confidence in him.”
Government figures to hand over private messages with Mandelson
Political reporter Athena Stavrou reports:
Senior government figures will have to hand over their messages with Peter Mandelson, as the prime minister prepares to release files related to his decision to appoint the former peer as US ambassador despite his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.
The government is seeking to publish Mandelson’s vetting documents in the hopes transparency will help Sir Keir Starmer weather the political storm threatening his leadership.
On Wednesday, the prime minister ceded control to Parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) to decide which documents would not be released into the public domain based on national security concerns.
In a letter to the prime minister on Thursday, the committee outlined the scope of material it expected the government to hand over.
This included all “electronic communications and minutes of all meetings” between Mandelson and ministers, government officials and special advisers during his time as US ambassador.
Rayner rumoured to be set to launch leadership campaign
It has been suggested that Angela Rayner could mount a leadership bid, according to reports.
The Daily Mail reported that Sir Keir’s former deputy, who left government after underpaying stamp duty on a new property, had told friends she was “ready” to launch a leadership campaign.
A spokesperson for Ms Rayner said: “We don’t recognise these claims.”
Starmer under pressure as leadership speculation intensifies
Sir Keir Starmer remains under pressure over the Peter Mandelson scandal as leadership speculation intensifies.
Backbenchers have called for either his chief of staff Morgan McSweeney to be sacked or for Sir Keir himself to step down after bombshell revelations about Lord Mandelson’s dealings with the child sex offender.
In a speech on Thursday, the prime minister insisted that “none of us knew the depth of the darkness” of the peer’s relationship with Epstein when he was appointed ambassador to the US last year.
But a handful of Labour MPs, including John McDonnell and Barry Gardiner, have publicly suggested Sir Keir should consider his position, although others have expressed reservations about the prospect of upheaval without an obvious challenger.
Amid growing uncertainty about his political future, Sir Keir said on Thursday that he shared the “anger and frustration” of colleagues about the saga but vowed to continue as prime minister.
PM looks ‘weak, gullible and naive’ and could be finished, Harriet Harman warns
Labour grandee Baroness Harriet Harman has said it looks “weak and naive and gullible” for Sir Keir Starmer to say Peter Mandelson “lied to me” and warned the scandal would “finish him off” unless he took the right course of action.
“He should be reflecting on why he made that appointment,” she told Sky News’ Electoral Dysfunction podcast.
“He should also be thinking about a real reset in No 10, because what you need from your team in No 10 is people who share your values and your principles and who will help you be the best prime minister you can be according to your true self.
“And clearly that is not what happened because the Keir Starmer who was DPP (director of public prosecutions), would never have appointed somebody like Peter Mandelson to represent the country.”
Government ‘ultimately responsible’ for Mandelson appointment, admits minister
Political reporter Athena Stavrou reports:
A government minister has admitted the government is “ultimately responsible” for Peter Mandelson’s appointment as US ambassador.
Migration minister Mike Tapp said he would not blame the vetting process for the ill-judged appointment.
“Keir Starmer was presented with the vetting report, and within that there will have been lies, there would have been weaselling, there would have been swerving, and he took that at the value,” Mr Tapp said.
“I’m not in any way blaming the vetting procedure. Ultimately, as government, we are responsible for that, and that's why this transparency is so important, so that we can learn from any mistakes and make sure that this doesn't ever happen again.”
Watch: Harriet Harman warns Peter Mandelson scandal will take Keir Starmer down unless he acts
Minister: I trust Keir Starmer
Political reporter Athena Stavrou reports:
A government minister has defended Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership, despite a chorus of discontent from Labour MPs.
Migration Minister Mike Tapp inisted that he “trusts Keir Starmer”, as the prime minister faces furore over his appointment of Peter Mandelson as US ambassador.
“I trust the prime minister,” he told Sky News.
“Let's see what comes out from the documents. I think transparency is vital and that's what we're getting from this government.”
He added that he believes Britain will “turn the corner” faster if Sir Keir remains in post.
He said: “We’re starting to turn the corner. I believe if we stick with Keir Starmer, which we will, then that corner will turn faster and people will start to feel it.”
