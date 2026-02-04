Labour rebels force Starmer into humiliating climbdown on Mandelson files

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Keir Starmer's leadership has been plunged into turmoil after furious Labour MPs forced him into a humiliating climbdown over the release of full vetting documents relating to Peter Mandelson’s appointment as the UK’s ambassador in the US.

The prime minister’s dramatic U-turn followed intense pressure, led by former deputy prime minister Angela Rayner, just hours after he admitted that he knew about Lord Mandelson's continued friendship with the paedophile Jeffrey Epstein – but appointed him as US ambassador anyway.

Despite the revelation, which led many to question Sir Keir’s integrity and judgment, he insisted he was repeatedly lied to by the disgraced peer, who he said had “betrayed our country” over the alleged leak of sensitive government documents to the disgraced financier.

The prime minister had attempted to restrict the publication of the vetting documents, arguing that some details would need to be redacted on national security grounds. That prompted accusations from Labour MPs that he was engaging in a “cover-up”.

open image in gallery Sir Keir Starmer is facing questions over his integrity and judgement ( House of Commons )

Finally, three hours into a humble address debate, Sir Keir relented after Ms Rayner intervened to make it clear she would be supporting the Tory proposal for the independent Intelligence and Security Committee to decide which documents could be published.

It is unclear when the documents will be released to the committee and made public, but there is speculation that they could be available as early as Thursday.

Seizing on the U-turn, a Conservative spokesman said: "Kemi [Badenoch] forced Starmer to admit he'd known Mandelson was still hanging out with Epstein after the child sex conviction, and No 10 went ahead and appointed Mandelson anyway.

"You could feel in the Commons that was the moment Labour MPs stopped backing the prime minister. The government have now had to cave to Kemi's demand for all documents to go to the ISC. Starmer is no longer in control; Kemi is calling the shots."

The prime minister had earlier claimed that the police investigations into Lord Mandelson and diplomatic relations needed to be protected.

In a desperate bid to draw a line under the scandal at Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs), Sir Keir went on the attack over his former ambassador, who was sacked in September after further revelations of his relationship with Epstein came to light.

open image in gallery Sir Keir Starmer and Lord Peter Mandelson during a welcome reception at the ambassador’s residence in Washington ( PA )

He told MPs: “Mandelson betrayed our country, our Parliament and my party.

"He lied repeatedly to my team when asked about his relationship with Epstein before and during his tenure as ambassador. I regret appointing him. If I knew then what I know now, he would never have been anywhere near government."

And with his future on the line, it is understood that Sir Keir is planning yet another reset with a major speech on Thursday, to position himself as the champion of “decency and respect”.

Despite the apparent mea culpa, MPs were left unconvinced by the prime minister’s anger and promises over transparency. During a debate over more than six hours, the fury on both sides of the House was fully on display.

In a heated PMQs, Ms Badenoch said: “Keir Starmer has confirmed he knew about Mandelson’s continued relationship with the paedophile Epstein when he appointed him ambassador.

“His catastrophic judgment has harmed the special relationship, endangered national security, and embarrassed our nation.”

The Tory leader also took aim at Sir Keir’s powerful chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney, accusing the government of a cover-up to protect both of their futures.

She said: “We know that there will be a cover-up, because this matter implicates the prime minister and his chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney, a protégé of Peter Mandelson. The prime minister chose to inject Mandelson’s poison into the heart of his government on the advice of Morgan McSweeney.”

Asked by Ms Badenoch if he had faith in Mr McSweeney, Sir Keir replied: “Morgan McSweeney is an essential part of my team. He helped me change the Labour Party and win an election. Of course, I have confidence in him.”

But one Labour MP told The Independent: “McSweeney is the obvious sacrificial lamb here to save Starmer.”

More damaging, though, were the Labour MPs who lined up to attack Sir Keir and his government.

Andy McDonald criticised the "appalling failure of judgment" in appointing the peer, saying: "I think many of us have still got lingering concerns, firstly about the international relations issue, that could mean anything."

Former frontbencher Richard Burgon railed against the culture within the Labour Party, which Mandelson represented, warning: “The appointment of Peter Mandelson to this important role was literally indefensible.”

In another intervention, Apsana Begum, the Labour MP for Poplar and Limehouse, demanded that internal Labour documents, phone messages and electronic communications were also released to MPs.

open image in gallery Angela Rayner’s intervention helped force the PM to U-turn on releasing vetting documents (Ben Whitley/PA) ( PA Archive )

Another Labour MP, Paula Barker, announced she was “ashamed” at the government for trying to limit publication of the vetting documents on Lord Mandelson’s appointment, adding that she “implored” them to remove the amendment.

Prior to the government’s U-turn to allow the release of the full papers, Labour MP John McDonnell warned he would rebel on Sir Keir’s amendment to redact some documents, arguing that it could lead to a cover-up.

The former shadow chancellor said: "I will vote against the government's amendment today that tries to exclude papers from the inquiry into Mandelson on the grounds of 'prejudicial to international relations'.

"This is so wide that it opens up the prime minister to allegations of collusion in a cover-up."

Lord Mandelson officially retired from the House of Lords on Wednesday – before Sir Keir had the chance to strip him of his peerage – after files released by the US Department of Justice (DoJ) last Friday appeared to show he leaked sensitive government information to Epstein while serving as business secretary in Gordon Brown's Labour administration.