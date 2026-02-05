Starmer makes admission as he apologises for Mandelson appointment
- Sir Keir Starmer apologised for appointing Peter Mandelson as Britain's ambassador to the US, admitting he believed Mandelson's "lies" regarding his relationship with paedophile sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.
- The prime minister is facing a significant leadership crisis, with growing calls from within Labour for him to sack his chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney, who is blamed for advocating Mandelson's appointment.
- Sir Keir attempted to deflect blame onto the independent security services' vetting process, stating he would not have made the appointment if he had known the full truth at the time.
- Following pressure from Labour MPs, including Angela Rayner, Sir Keir agreed to release vetting documents related to the appointment, though the Intelligence and Security Committee has not set a review timetable.
- Opposition parties, including the Conservatives, Liberal Democrats, and Reform UK, have intensified calls for a vote of no confidence in the prime minister amidst the ongoing scandal.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks