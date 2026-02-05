I’m sorry for appointing Mandelson and believing his Epstein lies, Starmer says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has said he is sorry for believing Peter Mandelson’s “lies” and appointing him Britain’s ambassador to the US, as he tries to weather the crisis that has threatened to end his premiership.

Following a barrage of criticism from his own MPs on one of the most turbulent days of his leadership, the prime minister began a planned speech about community cohesion with a frank apology to the victims of paedophile sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, as he addressed growing anger over how he has dealt with the issue.

In an attempt at damage control, after he admitted during PMQs that he knew Peter Mandelson had a relationship with Epstein, he said: "None of us knew the depths and the darkness of that relationship."

But speculation over Sir Keir’s future – and that of his chief of staff Morgan McSweeney – continues, and some Labour MPs have openly called on the prime minister to sack his right-hand man.

open image in gallery The prime minister began a speech in East Sussex about community cohesion with a lengthy apology about his handling of Lord Mandelson’s appointment ( PA )

Sir Keir said he shared the “anger and frustration” of colleagues about the saga, but vowed to continue as prime minister while doubling down on his support for Mr McSweeney, who has been blamed by many Labour MPs for pushing for the appointment of his ally, Lord Mandelson, and bringing him back into the heart of Labour government.

He is facing calls from within Labour ranks for a “total overhaul of personnel” in Downing Street and to admit he made a “catastrophic error of political and moral judgment”, while opposition parties have called for a no-confidence vote in the prime minister.

Earlier, Paula Barker, Labour deputy chair of the Standards Committee and Privileges Committee, criticised Sir Keir's “questionable” judgment over the saga, adding: “When your chief of staff becomes the story, then often it's time for them to go.”

Fellow Labour backbencher, Karl Turner, added: “If McSweeney is still in 10 Downing Street, the PM is up against it.”

Another Labour MP, speaking anonymously, said getting rid of Mr McSweeney would be like cutting off the “head of the hydra” and that “root and branch” change in government was needed instead.

Asked about the prime minister's speech, they said: “Take your apology and stick it where the sun don't shine. It makes me sick to my stomach to hear them defend that.

“Once Trump was elected they thought we need to have him and be damned with the risks. What part of Mandelson staying at the home of a paedophile did you not understand?”

Speaking in Hastings, Sir Keir sought to pin blame on the vetting process carried out independently by the security services after Lord Mandelson's appointment was cleared.

He said: “I think we need to look at the security vetting, because it now transpires that what was being said was not true. And had I known then, what I know now, I'd never have appointed him in the first place.”

open image in gallery Keir Starmer, with his chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney ( Picture Agency/Shutterstock )

Officials have been tasked with examining that process as a priority, according to Downing Street.

Meanwhile, a growing number of Labour MPs remain unconvinced by Sir Keir and are urging Angela Rayner and Wes Streeting to launch a leadership challenge over the scandal.

One Labour MP told The Independent: “Someone needs to go for it. This cannot go on.”

Sir Keir said Lord Mandelson was “asked directly” about whether he had stayed with Epstein after his conviction, and whether he had accepted gifts from the financier.

“The information now available makes clear that the answers he gave were lies” Sir Keir said.

open image in gallery The address came after Labour MPs, led by former deputy prime minister Angela Rayner, forced the prime minister into a humiliating climbdown on Wednesday ( House of Commons )

“He portrayed Epstein as someone he barely knew. And when that became clear and it was not true, I sacked him. Such deceit is incompatible with public service.”

The address came after Labour MPs, led by Ms Rayner, forced the prime minister into a humiliating climbdown over the release of full vetting documents relating to the appointment.

The prime minister had attempted to restrict the publication of the documents, arguing that some details would need to be redacted on national security grounds, prompting accusations that he was engaging in a “cover-up”.

Sir Keir eventually climbed down after Ms Rayner stood in the Commons to make it clear she would be supporting the Tory proposal for the independent Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) to decide which documents could be published.

Downing Street said it is talking with the ISC about the process of releasing the documents, and will update the House once a process has been agreed.

The ISC has since said it cannot commit to a timetable for reviewing the documents.

In a letter to the prime minister, the committee said it would act “as it always does, entirely independently of government” in determining whether certain documents should be withheld for national security reasons.

“That must be a matter for the committee alone – and it is clearly not possible for the committee to determine this until it sees the papers, or indeed to commit to any timetable until we know the size of the task at hand,” it added.

open image in gallery Starmer said: ‘The information now available makes clear that the answers’ Lord Mandelson gave about his relationship with Epstein ‘were lies’ ( PA Archive )

Meanwhile, opposition parties called for a no-confidence vote in the prime minister as Reform UK leader Nigel Farage described the issue as the biggest political scandal in Britain “for 100 years”.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch told a Westminster press conference: “He will have to be dragged out of Number 10, so I am making them an offer.

“If they want the change they know the country needs, come and speak to my whips and let’s talk seriously about a vote of no confidence to force the moment.”

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey echoed the calls for a vote of no confidence, while Mr Farage described the prime minister’s apology as “very weak” and “not quite believable”.