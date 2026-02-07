Starmer must quit over Mandelson appointment, says Polanski
- Green Party leader Zack Polanski has called for Sir Keir Starmer to resign over the appointment of Lord Mandelson as ambassador to the US.
- Polanski described Starmer's decision as a “catastrophic level of misjudgment”, claiming it erodes public confidence in politics.
- He alleged that Starmer was aware of Mandelson's continued association with a “notorious paedophile” before making the appointment.
- Polanski made these remarks while campaigning in Gorton and Denton, highlighting public anger with the Labour government.
- Labour's deputy leader Lucy Powell responded, warning that a vote for the Green Party could inadvertently benefit Reform UK in the by-election.
