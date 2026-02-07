Polanski insists Starmer should resign over Mandelson scandal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Green Party leader Zack Polanski has called for Sir Keir Starmer to resign, asserting that the Peter Mandelson scandal has severely damaged public confidence in politics.

Mr Polanski stated that the Prime Minister's decision to appoint Lord Mandelson as ambassador to the US demonstrated a "catastrophic level of misjudgment" and necessitates his departure.

Speaking to the Press Association, Mr Polanski made his thoughts on the situation clear, saying: "I think the Peter Mandelson scandal actually is bad for democracy in general. I think it erodes trust in politicians."

He added that the situation "reflects on everyone really badly" and reiterated: "I do think Keir Starmer needs to go though."

Mr Polanski accused Sir Keir of being aware that Peter Mandelson "was still friends with a notorious paedophile, was still staying in his house" yet proceeded with the appointment, believing Mandelson "could whisper into Donald Trump’s ear."

Polanski believes Starmer should resign ( PA )

He labelled this not merely a mistake, but "a catastrophic level of misjudgment," suggesting a pattern of poor decisions from Sir Keir.

Campaigning in Gorton and Denton ahead of the 26 February by-election, Mr Polanski highlighted public discontent.

"You only have to walk these streets for a few minutes to hear people’s anger with the Labour Government," he remarked, concluding: "It is time for Keir Starmer to step down."

He further criticised the broader political system, citing politicians accepting funds from private healthcare, oil and gas, arms trade, and gambling companies, a practice he claimed is absent from the Green Party.

Despite Labour winning Gorton and Denton with over 50 per cent of the vote in 2024, both the Greens and Reform UK are actively contesting the seat.

Deputy Labour leader Lucy Powell has countered, arguing that only her party can effectively challenge Reform, and a vote for the Greens risks allowing Nigel Farage’s candidate "in the back door."