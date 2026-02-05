Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Starmer apologises to Epstein’s victims for appointing Lord Mandelson

Starmer issues message to victims of Jeffrey Epstein
  • Under pressure Prime Minister Keir Starmer has apologised to victims of Jeffrey Epstein, expressing regret for believing Lord Peter Mandelson's lies and appointing him as Britain's ambassador to the US.
  • Starmer condemned Mandelson's "deceit" regarding his relationship with Epstein, stating it was incompatible with public service and led to Mandelson's sacking.
  • The Prime Minister, speaking in Hastings, also stated that Mandelson's answers about his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were "lies."
  • Sir Keir revealed that police advised against releasing documents concerning Mandelson's ambassadorial appointment to avoid prejudicing a future investigation or legal process.
  • Both Starmer and the Prime Minister highlighted that the "depth and darkness" of Mandelson's relationship with Epstein was previously unknown, with Starmer vowing to ensure accountability for all.
