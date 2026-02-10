Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Police warn ministers not to publish Mandelson texts as Starmer faces cabinet

Starmer 'liberated, determined' in crunch meeting with Labour MPs, claims Miliband
  • The Metropolitan Police has warned ministers that publishing messages from Peter Mandelson could damage its investigation into the peer.
  • The police are investigating Mandelson for alleged misconduct in public office, following accusations he shared confidential government documents with Jeffrey Epstein during the financial crash.
  • A police spokesperson stated that due process must be followed to ensure their criminal investigation and any potential prosecution are not compromised.
  • The Met is working with the Cabinet Office to review material and assess whether the publication of documents would have a detrimental impact on their inquiry.
  • The police aim for a timely and thorough process in this complex investigation, while respecting Parliament's role in releasing documents for transparency.
