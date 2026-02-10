Starmer vows ‘I will never walk away’ as he promises to fight on
- Sir Keir Starmer has defiantly defended his leadership amidst speculation and infighting within the Labour Party.
- During a community visit in Hertfordshire, he stated he would "never walk away from the country I love" or his mandate to change the country.
- His strong words follow a "dramatic 48 hours" which saw him lose his chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney, and face calls for his resignation from Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar.
- The recent turmoil is linked to the "Mandelson-Epstein scandal," which has contributed to the leadership challenges.
- Ministers have rallied around Sir Keir, with the Welsh Labour leader publicly backing him but also expressing concerns about Lord Peter Mandelson's suitability for public office.
