Starmer’s cabinet rushes to support him as prime minister fights to save his job

Scottish Labour Party leader Anas Sarwar calls on Keir Starmer to resign
  • Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has called for Keir Starmer to resign as prime minister.
  • But cabinet ministers, including David Lammy, Rachel Reeves, and Wes Streeting, have now publicly supported Starmer, rejecting calls for his departure.
  • Downing Street confirmed that Starmer will not quit, stating he has a clear five-year mandate from the British people.
  • Starmer's chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney, and director of communications, Tim Allan, have both resigned amidst the ongoing crisis.
  • Labour MPs are preparing to confront Starmer at a parliamentary Labour Party meeting scheduled for 6pm.
