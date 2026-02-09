Starmer’s cabinet rushes to support him as prime minister fights to save his job
- Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has called for Keir Starmer to resign as prime minister.
- But cabinet ministers, including David Lammy, Rachel Reeves, and Wes Streeting, have now publicly supported Starmer, rejecting calls for his departure.
- Downing Street confirmed that Starmer will not quit, stating he has a clear five-year mandate from the British people.
- Starmer's chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney, and director of communications, Tim Allan, have both resigned amidst the ongoing crisis.
- Labour MPs are preparing to confront Starmer at a parliamentary Labour Party meeting scheduled for 6pm.
