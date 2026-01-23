Starmer hits out at Trump after ‘appalling’ Afghanistan claims
- Sir Keir Starmer has criticised Donald Trump over his false claims regarding British troops in Afghanistan.
- Trump told Fox News that NATO allied troops “stayed a little off the front lines” during the conflict.
- He also claimed that America had 'never needed' its NATO partners, despite being the only member to invoke the alliance's mutual defence clause after 9/11.
- The prime minister described Trump's remarks as 'insulting and frankly appalling'.
- The prime minister suggested that Trump should apologise for his comments.