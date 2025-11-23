Elderly couple attacked by bear in their own home
- An elderly couple in Stateline, Nevada, near Lake Tahoe, sustained minor injuries after a bear broke into their home.
- The 87-year-old man encountered the bear in his garage at approximately 4:30 a.m., where it scratched his hand before entering the house and scratching the 87-year-old woman.
- Both individuals received hospital treatment for minor hand injuries and have since been discharged.
- The Nevada Department of Wildlife explained the bear was in a phase of hyperphagia, actively seeking food before its winter hibernation.
- Residents in bear country are advised to secure food attractants, such as rubbish bins, and take precautions like securing doors and windows to prevent similar incidents.