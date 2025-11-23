Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An elderly couple was injured after a bear broke into their home near the California-Nevada border in search of food before hibernating for the winter.

At the Stateline, Nevada, property near Lake Tahoe, an 87-year-old man went into his garage at around 4:30 a.m. and unexpectedly came face to face with the bear as it searched for food, according to the Nevada Department of Wildlife.

As the man backed away, the bear scratched his hand and followed him into the house. Inside, the creature also scratched the 87-year-old woman. The bear eventually left the home, the department said. It’s not immediately clear how long the animal was inside.

The pair sustained “minor hand injuries” and were treated at the hospital. They’ve since been released.

“We are grateful that these individuals sustained minor injuries and are okay,” Shawn Espinosa, Game Division Administrator for the department, said in a statement. “Bears are still experiencing hyperphagia, or a phase where they build up as many calories as possible before going into their dens for winter. To ensure bears make their ways to their dens, it is important that residents secure attractants.”

A bear entered a home near Lake Tahoe in search of food, injuring an elderly couple ( Getty Images )

The department urged those living in bear country to take safety precautions to avoid a similar incident.

Residents were encouraged to secure their garbage cans. “Around 90% of bear incidents start with unsecured trash,” the department warned.

Other tips include removing food, trash, and other scented items from vehicles, securing doors and windows when away or in unoccupied rooms overnight, and installing electric fencing around beehives and chicken coops.

For those who see a bear approaching their home, the department encouraged trying to scare the creature away by banging on pots and pans, yelling through an open window, or triggering a car alarm.

“Yelling things like ‘Hey bear!’ or ‘Get out of here bear!’ alerts those around you to what’s going on,” the release stated. “These methods can help ‘negatively condition’ bears to humans and houses and teach them that it is not okay to enter these areas.”