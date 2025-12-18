Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Business jet crashes at airport and bursts into flames

Firefighting crews raced to the crash site at a regional airport in Statesville, N.C.
Firefighting crews raced to the crash site at a regional airport in Statesville, N.C. (WSOC via AP)
  • A business jet has crashed at Statesville Regional Airport in North Carolina, leaving multiple people dead, according to reports.
  • The wreck occurred just after 10 a.m. as the Cessna C550 jet was attempting to land.
  • Police said there were multiple victims, though the exact number of people on board remains unclear.
  • Images from the scene showed the aircraft engulfed in flames near the airport's runway, located approximately 50 miles north of Charlotte.
  • The investigation is being led by the North Carolina Highway Patrol and the FAA, with FAA records suggesting the plane was owned by GB Aviation Leasing, linked to former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle, though this is unconfirmed by officials.
