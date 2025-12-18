Multiple dead after plane crashes at North Carolina airport

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A plane has crashed at a North Carolina airport, reportedly leaving multiple people dead.

The plane crashed around 10:15 a.m. Thursday while landing at the Statesville Regional Airport, according to a statement from airport officials. Police told local outlet WBTV there were multiple fatalities.

It’s unclear how many people were on board the plane, which was a Cessna C550 jet, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The city-owned airport, which is located about 50 miles north of Charlotte, provides “corporate aviation facilities for Fortune 500 companies and several NASCAR teams,” according to its website.

Photos from the scene show the plane engulfed in flames near the airport’s runway. The plane took off from the Statesville airport Thursday morning before immediately turning back around and attempting to land, local outlet WCNC reports.

William Hamby, chief deputy for the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, told The Independent his agency has sent a “Mobile Command Unit to the scene to help with the investigation.”

“The investigation will be conducted by the North Carolina Highway Patrol and the FAA. Our agency was first on scene and reported back the initial information,” he said.

FAA records indicate the plane was owned by GB Aviation Leasing, which is owned by the former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle, WCNC reports. Officials have yet to confirm who owned the plane and who was on board.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.