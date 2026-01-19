Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Steve Coogan brands Reform UK as ‘anti-human rights’

Steve Coogan reads out names of children killed in Gaza outside Parliament in urgent aid plea
  • Actor Steve Coogan has strongly criticised Reform UK, labelling the political party as 'anti-human rights' and expressing concern over a global erosion of fundamental freedoms.
  • Coogan told Big Issue that Reform UK views human rights as 'red tape bureaucracy' and cited events in Gaza and US military actions as examples of eroding rights.
  • He also discussed his upcoming film, Saipan, in which he stars as football manager Mick McCarthy.
  • The film, set for release in the UK on 23 January, chronicles the infamous 2002 Fifa World Cup feud between McCarthy and former Ireland captain Roy Keane.
  • Coogan revealed he pushed for a more 'even-handed' narrative in Saipan, despite the initial script leaning in favour of Roy Keane.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in