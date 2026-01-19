Steve Coogan brands Reform UK as ‘anti-human rights’
- Actor Steve Coogan has strongly criticised Reform UK, labelling the political party as 'anti-human rights' and expressing concern over a global erosion of fundamental freedoms.
- Coogan told Big Issue that Reform UK views human rights as 'red tape bureaucracy' and cited events in Gaza and US military actions as examples of eroding rights.
- He also discussed his upcoming film, Saipan, in which he stars as football manager Mick McCarthy.
- The film, set for release in the UK on 23 January, chronicles the infamous 2002 Fifa World Cup feud between McCarthy and former Ireland captain Roy Keane.
- Coogan revealed he pushed for a more 'even-handed' narrative in Saipan, despite the initial script leaning in favour of Roy Keane.