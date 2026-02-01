Ice and rain set to hits parts of UK affected by Storm Chandra
- The Met Office has issued fresh weather warnings for ice and rain across parts of southwest England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, following recent flooding from Storm Chandra.
- A yellow warning for ice is in place until Monday 9am, as temperatures are expected to fall below zero overnight, leading to slippery surfaces and patches of ice on roads.
- This ice warning is followed by a further yellow warning for heavy rain from Monday midday until Tuesday 9am, with 30-50mm forecast over Dartmoor and 10-20mm widely across Devon, Cornwall, Dorset, and Somerset.
- The heavy rainfall carries a small risk of homes and businesses being flooded, with potential danger to life from fast-flowing or deep floodwater.
- These warnings come after Storm Chandra caused widespread disruption and affected an estimated 50 properties in Somerset last week, with further unsettled weather anticipated.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks