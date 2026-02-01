Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Ice and rain set to hits parts of UK affected by Storm Chandra

Storm Chandra caused flooding in parts of the UK (Niall Carson/PA)
Storm Chandra caused flooding in parts of the UK (Niall Carson/PA) (PA Wire)
  • The Met Office has issued fresh weather warnings for ice and rain across parts of southwest England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, following recent flooding from Storm Chandra.
  • A yellow warning for ice is in place until Monday 9am, as temperatures are expected to fall below zero overnight, leading to slippery surfaces and patches of ice on roads.
  • This ice warning is followed by a further yellow warning for heavy rain from Monday midday until Tuesday 9am, with 30-50mm forecast over Dartmoor and 10-20mm widely across Devon, Cornwall, Dorset, and Somerset.
  • The heavy rainfall carries a small risk of homes and businesses being flooded, with potential danger to life from fast-flowing or deep floodwater.
  • These warnings come after Storm Chandra caused widespread disruption and affected an estimated 50 properties in Somerset last week, with further unsettled weather anticipated.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in