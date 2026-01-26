Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Storm Chandra named by Met Office as severe weather warnings issued

Parts of the UK are only just recovering from Storm Goretti earlier this month
Parts of the UK are only just recovering from Storm Goretti earlier this month (Getty)
  • The Met Office has named the next storm as Chandra, which is forecast to bring strong winds, heavy rain and snow across much of the UK on Tuesday.
  • Forecasters predict likely flooding and travel disruptions in some areas due to the storm.
  • Significant snowfall is anticipated across higher ground in northern regions of England and parts of Scotland.
  • Amber weather warnings for rain and wind have been issued for south-west England and the eastern coast of Northern Ireland.
  • Less severe yellow weather warnings are in place across all of Northern Ireland, a more extensive area of south-west England, and parts of northern England and Scotland.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in