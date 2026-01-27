Storm Chandra: Devon cafe overcome with floodwater as ‘danger to life’ warning issued
- Heavy rain from Storm Chandra caused severe flooding in Devon, particularly affecting a cafe at Otterton Mill.
- The River Otter burst its banks in Ottery St Mary, reaching its highest recorded level.
- Video footage shows fast-moving floodwaters inundating the riverside cafe, with its manager, Chris Wright, describing the situation as 'devastating'.
- The Environment Agency issued a severe flood warning for Ottery St Mary, indicating a potential danger to life.
- The cafe is facing significant repair costs, having only recently recovered from a fire in June of the previous year.