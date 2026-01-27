Heavy rain from Storm Chandra wreaked havoc on a cafe in Devon, which was overcome with floodwater after a nearby river burst its banks.

The Environment Agency (EA) has issued a severe flood warning - meaning there could be a danger to life - in Ottery St Mary, with the River Otter rising to its highest level on record.

Video footage of Otterton Mill shows fast-moving flood waters passing through the riverside cafe. Manager Chris Wright told The Independent that he was knee deep in water, which ripped through the building in a “very short space of time”.

“It’s pretty devastating at the moment,” he explained. He also voiced concern over the cost of fixing any damage, especially since the business is still recovering from a fire in June of last year.