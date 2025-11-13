What you need to know about Storm Claudia as Britain braces itself
- Storm Claudia is set to bring heavy rain and disruption across the UK, with the Met Office issuing amber weather warnings.
- Amber warnings are in place from Friday midday for regions including the East Midlands, London, South-East England, Wales, and the West Midlands.
- Some 20 flood warnings and 33 flood alerts have also been issued, as some areas could receive a month's worth of rain in 24 hours on already saturated ground.
- A yellow rain warning is also active for parts of Scotland and northern England from Thursday, expecting 15-25mm of rain.
- Authorities are urging vigilance and preparation for potential surface water and river flooding, which is expected to cause difficult travelling conditions.