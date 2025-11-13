Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Storm Claudia is set to hit the UK as the Met Office issued amber weather warnings, forecasting heavy rain will lead to flooding and disruption across the country.

The amber warnings are in place from midday on Friday, with 50 to 75mm of rain forecasted for Wales and 40 to 60mm expected in the East Midlands, the east of England, London and south-east England, north-west England, south-west England, Wales, and the West Midlands.

A 24-hour yellow weather warning is also issued from 6am until Saturday morning in the southern part of the country.

Some 20 flood warnings and 33 flood alerts have also been issued as Storm Claudia, named by the Spanish Meteorological Service, makes its way towards the UK.

A yellow rain warning is also in place in Central, Tayside and Fife, north-east England, north-west England, south-west Scotland, and Strathclyde from 12am until 7pm on Thursday. A total of 15 to 25mm of rain is expected, with some areas in southern Scotland potentially seeing around 40 to 60mm.

open image in gallery The Met Office has issued yellow and amber weather warnings for Friday ( The Met Office )

Met Office deputy chief forecaster, Mike Silverstone, said: “Heavy rain will affect a large swathe of central and southern England and Wales on Friday into Saturday.

“This rain will become slow-moving, and some areas could see up to a month’s worth of rain in 24 hours. Given this will be falling on already saturated ground after a wet November so far for some places, it is likely that this rainfall will cause impacts.

“The rain is expected to cause surface water and some river flooding impacts, as well as difficult travelling conditions.”

Alun Attwod from Natural Resources Wales said: “We’re urging people to be vigilant and to make preparations for potential flooding now. You can check if you live in an area at risk of flooding on our website and sign up for our free flood warning service.

“We do not provide flood warnings for flooding from surface water, so it’s important for everyone to know their flood risk.”

open image in gallery Unsettled weather is expected throughout the week ( PA Archive )

Here is the weather forecast for the UK for the coming week, according to the Met Office:

Today

A wet start across Northern Ireland, southern Scotland and northern England although the rain will tend to weaken as the progresses. Colder across northern Scotland with a few showers, otherwise a largely fine day elsewhere and feeling mild once again.

Tonight

A band of rain, heavy at times, will move northwards across southern and central areas throughout the night. Elsewhere, apart from a few showers, clearer skies developing but turning colder.

Friday

A very wet day across parts of England and Wales with a strong easterly wind developing. A colder day for Scotland and Northern Ireland with sunny spells and isolated showers.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday

Rather cloudy and damp on Saturday across southern and central areas, but colder and clearer conditions further north will spread southwards during Sunday. Cold and bright for many on Monday.