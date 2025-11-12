Met Office issues more weather warnings as Britons brace for heavy rain this weekend

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK has been hit with more weather warnings as the Met Office predicts further unsettled weather across several regions in the coming days and into the weekend.

Spells of heavy rain and strong winds will continue throughout the week and are expected to batter the southern part of the country on Friday.

Rain warnings are in place in Wales and parts of southwest England on Wednesday and a 24-hour heavy rain warning is also issued from 6am on Friday for several areas.

Met Office chief forecaster Neil Armstrong said: “Low pressure is dominating our weather this week, with multiple warnings in force and more unsettled weather to come.

“There are increased sensitivities now compared to earlier in the autumn due to recent heavy rainfall events, so we are keeping a close eye on already saturated ground as this could lead to some flooding. Difficult travelling conditions are also expected, with delays and the increased possibility of accidents.”

open image in gallery Around 30-50mm of rain will fall widely on Friday ( The Met Office )

Rain warnings are in place from 6am until midnight in Wales on Wednesday, with a further 15-25mm falling widely, and from midday until 6pm in southwest England, where 20-40mm of rain is expected.

Below-freezing overnight temperatures in Scotland later this week could also bring some snow to higher ground.

On Friday, areas including East Midlands, East of England, London & southeast England, northwest England, southwest England, Wales, West Midlands, and Yorkshire & Humber.

Around 30-50mm of rainfall is expected widely, with some areas likely to see 60-80mm. Following recent wet weather, the Met Office has warned that this could cause flooding and disruption.

Flood manager Stefan Laeger from the Environment Agency said minor surface water flooding is probable on Wednesday. “Environment Agency teams are out on the ground and will support local authorities in responding to surface water flooding. We urge people not to drive though flood water – it is often deeper than it looks and just 30cm of flowing water is enough to float your car,” he said.

open image in gallery After days of wet weather, some flooding could be expected in some areas ( Rex Features )

Here is the weather forecast for the UK for the coming week, according to the Met Office:

Today

Rain in the south will gradually spread northwards into central areas throughout Wednesday, with another weakening band of rain lingering across northern Scotland. Largely dry with bright spells elsewhere. Windy in the north and southwest. Rather mild for southern areas.

Tonight

Locally heavy rain continues to edge north, reaching Northern Ireland and northern England by morning. Drier but rather cloudy elsewhere. Mild for most, chillier across northern Scotland.

Thursday

Rain in the north remains in place, easing through the day. Drier with some bright spells elsewhere. Light winds and mild. Further rain and strengthening winds in the south later.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday

Turning colder in the north with overnight frosts. Further spells of rain expected further south, especially on Friday. Strong easterly winds on Friday, becoming northerly through the weekend.