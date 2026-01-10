Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Storm Goretti turns deadly as UK battered by 99mph winds

A fallen tree is cleared from a road in St Stephen, Cornwall. Storm Goretti continues to batter the UK with tens of thousands of Britons across the country facing widespread power cuts, travel disruption and school closures. Picture date: Friday January 9, 2026. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Matt Keeble/PA Wire
A fallen tree is cleared from a road in St Stephen, Cornwall. Storm Goretti continues to batter the UK with tens of thousands of Britons across the country facing widespread power cuts, travel disruption and school closures. Picture date: Friday January 9, 2026. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Matt Keeble/PA Wire (PA)
  • A man in his 50s died in Cornwall after a tree fell onto his caravan during Storm Goretti, which brought winds of up to 99mph and a rare red weather warning.
  • The man was found dead in the Mawgan area of Helston on Thursday evening, with police confirming his death is not being treated as suspicious.
  • Tens of thousands of properties across the UK, particularly in the South West, remain without power following the storm's impact.
  • Yellow warnings for snow and ice are still in effect across large parts of the UK until Sunday, with forecasters predicting further snowfall and widespread icy conditions.
  • The Met Office has advised the public to prepare for travel delays and dangerous driving conditions, with an increased flood risk expected due to melting snow and rain.
