Man killed by tree falling on caravan as Storm Goretti battered UK with 99mph winds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man has been killed by a tree falling onto a caravan as Storm Goretti battered the UK with up to 99mph winds.

The man aged in his 50s was found dead in the Mawgan area of Helston on Thursday evening, when a rare red weather warning for “dangerous, stormy” gusts was in force across Cornwall.

Devon and Cornwall Police said emergency services were called at around 7.35pm on Thursday, and work took place on Friday to remove the tree.

The death is not being treated as suspicious, and police will prepare a file for the coroner. The man’s next of kin have been informed.

News of his death comes as weather warnings remain in place across the UK on Saturday in the wake of the storm.

About 28,000 properties were without power in the South West at 6am on Saturday, according to the National Grid’s website, along with close to 1,700 in the West Midlands and about 150 in the East Midlands, while all power has been restored in Wales.

Yellow warnings for snow and ice continue to remain in force until Sunday, and rail disruption may be seen through the weekend across England, Wales and Scotland, National Rail said.

On the evening the man died, the Met Office had warned that “violent gusts” would hit parts of Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, bringing a potential danger to life.

The red alert was in place from 4pm to 11pm, with winds of 99mph recorded at St Mary’s Airport on the Isles of Scilly, a new record for the site, according to the forecaster.

The last red weather warning in the UK was issued when Storm Eowyn hit in January 2025, which was a red wind alert covering parts of central and southern Scotland, the Met Office said.

Storm Goretti, named by French weather forecaster Meteo France, was described as a “multi-hazard event” by the forecaster, with weather warnings for snow, wind, rain and ice issued across the country this week.

More follows...