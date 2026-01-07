The reason Storm Goretti has a French name
- Storm Goretti is forecast to bring heavy snow, ice, and wintry showers across the UK for the remainder of the week, with temperatures dropping below zero.
- The Met Office usually chooses storm names in collaboration with Ireland’s Met Éireann and the Netherlands’ forecaster KNMI.
- However, Storm Goretti was named by Meteo France because the brunt of the bad weather is expected to be felt in France.
- The word has no particular significance in the French language, but its origin stems from an Italian virgin saint of particular importance to the Catholic church.
- Storms are named to enhance public awareness and aid preparation for severe weather.