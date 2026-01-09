Storm Goretti havoc across UK as Met Office warns of more snow and ice
- The UK is grappling with wintry weather following Storm Goretti, which caused widespread power cuts, school closures, and travel disruption across the country.
- Storm Goretti brought winds of almost 100mph, with over 40,000 properties in the South West losing power, alongside significant snowfall in areas like Powys, Shropshire, and Scotland, where temperatures dropped to minus 13.3C.
- Travel was severely impacted, with numerous flight cancellations at Heathrow, temporary closures of East Midlands and Birmingham airports, and disruptions to rail services, while shipping containers fell from vessels off the Isle of Wight and a rugby stadium in Cornwall was damaged.
- The Met Office has issued further yellow warnings for snow and ice across large parts of Scotland, England, and Wales, extending into the weekend, with forecasters predicting more snow and an increased flood risk from melting snow and rain.
- Downing Street confirmed support for homes without power, while Liberal Democrat MP Gideon Amos urged the government to convene an emergency Cobra committee to address the crisis, particularly in the South West.