Stuart Pearce’s son Harley remembered as ‘golden boy’ after death at 21
- Harley Pearce, the 21-year-old son of former England player and manager Stuart Pearce, was killed in a tractor crash last Thursday.
- The fatal collision occurred around 2.30pm on the A417 Old Birdlip Hill in Witcombe, Gloucester, where Harley was pronounced dead at the scene.
- His family paid tribute to their “cherished son and devoted brother”, saying they were “truly shocked and utterly heartbroken” by the loss.
- Mr Pearce, who ran his own business, Harley Pearce Agricultural Services, was remembered as a “golden boy with an infectious smile” and a strong entrepreneurial spirit.
- Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with relevant dashcam footage to contact them regarding the incident.