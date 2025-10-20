Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Stuart Pearce’s son Harley remembered as ‘golden boy’ after death at 21

Harley Pearce has died in a tractor crash at the age of 21
Harley Pearce has died in a tractor crash at the age of 21 (Instagram/@harley_pearce_)
  • Harley Pearce, the 21-year-old son of former England player and manager Stuart Pearce, was killed in a tractor crash last Thursday.
  • The fatal collision occurred around 2.30pm on the A417 Old Birdlip Hill in Witcombe, Gloucester, where Harley was pronounced dead at the scene.
  • His family paid tribute to their “cherished son and devoted brother”, saying they were “truly shocked and utterly heartbroken” by the loss.
  • Mr Pearce, who ran his own business, Harley Pearce Agricultural Services, was remembered as a “golden boy with an infectious smile” and a strong entrepreneurial spirit.
  • Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with relevant dashcam footage to contact them regarding the incident.
