Harley Pearce death: Son of England legend Stuart Pearce killed in tractor crash

The 21-year-old son of former England player and manager Stuart Pearce has been killed in a tractor crash.

The Pearce family paid tribute to their “cherished son and devoted brother” Harley Pearce on Monday, after the fatal collision last week.

Emergency services were called at around 2.30pm on Thursday to a report of a collision involving a tractor on the A417 Old Birdlip Hill in Witcombe, Gloucester.

The force said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene as they appealed for information from the public regarding the crash.

In a tribute shared to social media on Monday, the Pearce family said they were “truly shocked and utterly heartbroken” at the loss.

“A soul who left an unforgettable imprint on all who knew him,” they said.

“He was a golden boy with an infectious smile, and this shocking tragedy will leave a huge hole in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to have known him.

“With a quiet, understated strength and deep kindness, we are so proud of the young man he had become, exhibiting a wonderful work ethic and entrepreneurial spirit in the farming industry. He will always be our shining star.

“Rest in Peace, our beautiful son and brother. You will never ever be forgotten.”

Harley was the youngest of two children Stuart shared with his ex-wife, Liz.

Stuart Pearce won 78 England caps and played key roles at the 1990 World Cup and Euro 96 tournaments.

He played more than 400 games for Nottingham Forest, and appeared for Coventry, Newcastle, West Ham and Manchester City, who he also managed.

