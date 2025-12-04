Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Florida high school students hospitalized after ‘adverse reaction’ to marijuana edibles

Students had an ‘adverse reaction’ to marijuana edibles at a high school in Florida
Students had an ‘adverse reaction’ to marijuana edibles at a high school in Florida (AFP via Getty Images)
  • Several students at Stranahan High School in Florida were hospitalized after consuming marijuana gummies on Wednesday morning.
  • Broward County Public Schools reported that five students had an "adverse reaction" to the edibles, though Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue transported four.
  • One 14-year-old student's mother stated her daughter believed the gummies were candy and described the experience as an "out of body experience".
  • Toxicology reports confirmed the presence of marijuana in the student's system.
  • The incident is currently under investigation, and the students involved are facing disciplinary action from the school.
