Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Several students have been hospitalized after consuming marijuana gummies at a Florida high school, according to officials.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue rushed to Stranahan High School Wednesday morning after five students got sick from the edibles.

Broward County Public Schools told The Independent the students “appeared to have an adverse reaction to ingesting gummies” and were taken to a nearby hospital “out of an abundance of caution.”

The school district said five students were taken to the hospital, but the fire department told The Independent that only four were transported.

It’s unclear who is responsible for the incident or how they got the gummies into the school.

open image in gallery Several students have been hospitalized after consuming marijuana gummies at a Florida high school, according to officials ( Google Earth )

Tshura Jones, the mother of a 14-year-old who was hospitalized, said her daughter was told the gummies were candy.

“I got the message at 9:21 a.m. stating, ‘Mom, can I come home? I’m not feeling well,’” Jones told local outlet WSVN.

The girl said the gummies came in a green bag and that they tasted like candy.

“There was a girl who passed out in the classroom. I was scared,” she told the outlet, adding that it was an “out of body experience.”

Jones said her daughter’s toxicology report “came back as marijuana.”

open image in gallery A mother of a student at the school said her daughter’s drug test came back as positive for marijuana ( AFP via Getty Images )

Student Brandon Jordan saw the edibles, telling the outlet, “It’s like different colors and it looked like regular candy, but 10 minutes later, they just passed out. I was like, ‘Wow.’”

WSVN reported that the students who consumed the edibles are facing disciplinary action.

The school district told The Independent that the incident is being investigated and the high school “will take appropriate action based on the outcome of the investigation.”

“Students shouldn’t be indulging in this type of activity at school,” one student told WSVN.

Another gave some advice: “You don’t know where it came from. Don’t take it!”