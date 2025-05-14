11 Chicago-area elementary students hospitalized after eating THC-laced edibles

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eleven elementary school students have been hospitalized after consuming THC-laced edibles, according to Chicago officials.

Ambulances and police officers rushed to attend Fort Dearborn Elementary School, on S. Throop St. in Brainerd, Chicago, at around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday after receiving calls that over a dozen students had consumed an unknown substance and started to feel unwell, according to school principal Kimberly Porter and Chicago police.

When authorities arrived, 22 students were confirmed to have ingested the substance, which was later identified as marijuana edibles containing THC, the psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

Police said that of the 22 students who took the drug, 11 needed medical treatment, CBS News reported.

The students affected were allegedly all sixth-graders who fell ill after a classmate brought cookies into the school that were unknowingly laced with THC.

WGN9 reports that the sick children, aged 11 to 14, were taken to an area hospital and were said to be in good or fair condition.

One parent told the channel that her godson nearly ate one of the cookies, explaining that "He just said he tasted the cookie, and it didn't taste right. So, he spit it out, and that was it. I don't think it was packaged or anything," said Trianna Jones.

open image in gallery Parents are concerned about how the edibles made it onto school premises in the first place ( Google Maps )

In the email sent to parents, Porter wrote: “We believe our community member may have ingested the unknown substance in the form of 'edibles,' which are food or drinks that are made with cannabis or other prohibited substances.”

"Prohibited substances of any kind are not allowed at our school, and we encourage you to take this opportunity to have a conversation with your child about the health risks associated with consuming edibles, and to remind them not to accept food if they do not know where it came from."

One concerned parent, Ethel Allen, told CBS: "I really would like to know where they actually got the products from, “ adding, “because it's not easily accessible like you can just go to the corner store and they're going to give it to a child, so it has to be an adult somewhere involved."

Ora Knowles, whose nephew attends Fort Dearborn, said she was shocked that someone was able to smuggle the contraband items into the school.

Chicago police are believed to be investigating the incident.

Just days earlier, a woman handed out THC-laced chocolate to children in a park in nearby Wheeling, Illinois, police said.

The Independent contacted the Fort Dearborn Elementary School for comment.