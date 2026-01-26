Conservative Party criticised over ‘nasty’ Suella Braverman statement
- The Conservative Party faced widespread criticism for an initial statement regarding Suella Braverman's mental health following her defection to Nigel Farage’s Reform UK.
- The controversial statement claimed the Conservatives 'did all we could to look after Suella’s mental health, but she was clearly very unhappy'.
- Politicians from across the spectrum, including Conservative peer Lord Jackson and Labour MP Jake Richards, condemned the statement as 'nasty and unpleasant' and 'below the standards we expect'.
- Mental health charities, such as Rethink Mental Illness, also criticised the party, with Brian Dow stating that mental health should not be 'used as a political football'.
- The Conservative Party later retracted the original statement, attributing it to an error, and issued a revised version that focused on Ms Braverman's political ambition.