Badenoch: ‘I originally joined the Tories for the partying’

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has revealed she initially joined the Tories because she enjoyed partying with other young members.

Working as a systems analyst in the banking industry, Badenoch joined the Tories after Labour’s election win in 2005, which motivated her to become “interested in politics as an endeavour.” However, it was the social aspect of party politics which drew her in at first.

“I joined the Conservative party for the party aspect of it - socialising, drinks, hanging out with other young people,” Badenoch told Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs.

“It was amazing because that’s where I met my husband.”