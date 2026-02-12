Moment drug dealer reverses car as police officer clings onto the side
- Bodycam footage shows a police officer clinging to a drug dealer's vehicle as the suspect attempted to flee in November last year.
- Josef Zielinski, 33, reversed his car, forcing PC Owen Turner to hold onto the side and knocking over his colleague, who was dragged by the vehicle.
- Both Suffolk Police officers sustained minor injuries, with PC Turner stating he feared for his life and his colleague's safety.
- Zielinski admitted to possession of cocaine with intent to supply, dangerous driving, two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and criminal damage.
- He was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on 6 February to four years in prison and received a three-year driving ban.
