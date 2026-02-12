Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Moment drug dealer reverses car as police officer clings onto the side

Moment driver reverses car as police officer clings onto the side
  • Bodycam footage shows a police officer clinging to a drug dealer's vehicle as the suspect attempted to flee in November last year.
  • Josef Zielinski, 33, reversed his car, forcing PC Owen Turner to hold onto the side and knocking over his colleague, who was dragged by the vehicle.
  • Both Suffolk Police officers sustained minor injuries, with PC Turner stating he feared for his life and his colleague's safety.
  • Zielinski admitted to possession of cocaine with intent to supply, dangerous driving, two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and criminal damage.
  • He was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on 6 February to four years in prison and received a three-year driving ban.
