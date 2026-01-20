Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

UK’s highest roof walk to open at Alexandra Palace

Summit at Alexandra Palace opens on 14 February
Summit at Alexandra Palace opens on 14 February (SUMMIT)
  • The UK's highest roof walk, named "Summit", is set to launch at Alexandra Palace in north London on 14 February.
  • The hour-long guided experience will take guests to the Angel of Plenty statue on the roof, 130 metres above sea level, offering panoramic views of London landmarks.
  • Created by urban aerial adventure company Wire & Sky, the attraction will feature daytime, sunset, and after-dark climbs.
  • The roof walk is open to individuals aged eight and over who are taller than 1.2 metres.
  • Advance adult tickets for the experience, which includes expert guidance and all necessary equipment, start from £22 per person.
