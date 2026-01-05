Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Holiday firms braced for record bookings amid Sunshine Saturday rush

Sunshine Saturday is the busiest day of the year for summer holiday bookings
Sunshine Saturday is the busiest day of the year for summer holiday bookings (Getty Images)
  • The UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has warned travellers to be cautious of hidden costs and potential fraud during January holiday sales, following record bookings.
  • "Sunshine Saturday", the first Saturday of the year, is identified as the busiest day for booking bargain summer trips.
  • Passenger demand is predicted to be five per cent higher for the period between October 2025 and September 2026 compared to the previous year.
  • Travellers are advised to read the small print, check for Atol protection, shop around for deals, and consider paying by credit card for additional insurance.
  • Atol, the financial protection scheme, ensures holidaymakers are not left stranded or out of pocket if their travel company ceases trading.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in