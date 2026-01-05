UK firms expect record rise in ‘Sunshine Saturday’ holiday bookings

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Travellers have been warned to watch out for hidden holiday package costs in the January sales following record bookings this weekend.

“Sunshine Saturday”, the first Saturday of the year (3 January), is the busiest day of the year for people booking bargain summer trips.

However, the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), which runs the Atol financial protection scheme, is advising travellers to exercise caution, read the small print and “stay wary” of holiday fraud.

According to the CAA, travel companies predict a passenger demand five per cent higher in the twelve months between October 2025 and September 2026, compared to the same period from 2024.

Last January, 4.3 million people booked Atol-protected holidays, with even higher numbers projected and over 200,000 more holidaymakers booking in January.

Selina Chadha, group director for consumers and markets at the CAA, reminded travellers: “With more people looking to book their holiday, it’s important to check your package holiday for Atol protection.”

“Whether you’re searching for a summer or winter break, you’ll have peace of mind that you won’t lose money if your travel company collapses.”

Atol, the financial protection scheme for consumers when a holiday firm stops trading, ensures travellers do not get stuck abroad with no money.

Editor of Which? Travel Rory Boland also urged consumers not to “feel pressured into booking in a hurry” and to “shop around to make sure you’re getting the right holiday for you, at the right price” during the new year sales.

To properly protect holiday bookings, Atol advise researching that travel companies and deals are legitimate, booking travel insurance, checking package holidays are Atol protected and paying by credit card for additional insurance.

Read more: How to make the most of your annual leave allowance in 2026