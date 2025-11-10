Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Supreme Court makes swift ruling on future of same-sex marriage

Schumer calls for vote to codify same-sex marriage

The Supreme Court rejected a request to overturn Obergefell v Hodges, the landmark decision that legalized same-sex marriage across the United States.

The petition was brought by Kim Davis, a former Kentucky county clerk who famously refused to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples due to her religious beliefs.

Davis sought to reverse a court ruling that required her to pay over $300,000 to a couple she denied a license to, arguing a First Amendment right as a public official.

Justices denied her petition on Monday, thereby upholding the decade-old marriage equality ruling.

Legal experts and LGBT+ advocacy groups had expressed concern about the conservative-majority court potentially re-examining LGBT+ rights, though they were largely sceptical of Davis's petition succeeding.

