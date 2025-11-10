Supreme Court takes swift action on Kim Davis bid to overturn same-sex marriage

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Supreme Court has swiftly rejected a longshot request to overturn the landmark decision that legalized same-sex marriage, leaving in place a decade-old ruling that has upheld marriage equality across the United States.

Last week, justices met in their private conference to decide whether to take up new cases, including a request from Kim Davis, the former Kentucky county clerk who infamously refused to issue a marriage license to two men, citing her religious beliefs.

She called on the nation’s high court to reverse a court ruling that required her to pay more than $300,000 to the couple, and to take down the landmark decision in Obergefell v Hodges along with it.

The justices denied her petition Monday.

Legal experts were deeply skeptical that her petition would be accepted, but anxious same-sex couples and advocacy groups feared the conservative-majority court is poised to once again debate LGBT+ rights under the guise of religious freedom.

open image in gallery The Supreme Court swiftly rejected a longshot attempt to overturn the landmark 2015 decision that made same-sex marriage the law of the land ( REUTERS )

Davis, who is Christian, argued she had a First Amendment right as a public official to deny issuing licenses to LGBT+ couples, an argument that legal experts and LGBT+ advocacy groups said would effectively create a religious exemption that gives government employees a license to discriminate.

Mat Staver, chair of evangelical Christian legal group Liberty Counsel, which brought Davis’s appeal to the Supreme Court and demanded justices overturn same-sex marriage protections entirely, argued that Obergefell “cannot override the free speech and religious exercise protections of the First Amendment.”

In her petition to the court, Davis’s attorneys argued that David Ermold and David Moore — the couple who won a case against Davis — cannot sue over “hurt feelings” over her “religious expression.” Without the Supreme Court’s intervention, Obergefell will remain an obstacle for “First Amendment’s protections for public officials with sincerely held religious beliefs,” they argued.

Justices rejected the petition without argument and with no additional statements explaining their decision Monday.

“When public officials take an oath to serve their communities, that promise extends to everyone — including LGBTQ+ people,” Human Rights Campaign president Kelley Robinson said in a statement Monday. “The Supreme Court made clear today that refusing to respect the constitutional rights of others does not come without consequences.”

open image in gallery A request from former Kentucky county clerk Kim Davis sought to overturn the landmark decision in her attempt to evade paying legal fees to the couple who sued her after she rejected their marriage license ( AP )

At least 823,000 same-sex couples are legally married in the United States, according to research from the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law. Nearly 600,000 of those couples married in the years after Obergefell.

Those couples are also raising nearly 300,000 children under age 18, the institute found.

Same-sex couples who are currently married are also protected under the Respect for Marriage Act, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden in 2022, ensuring that same-sex marriages performed in one state are recognized by in others as well as by the federal government. But the law does not require every state to issue marriage licenses in the unlikely event Obergefell is overturned.

Still, the idea of putting hard-fought protections for LGBT+ couples back on trial has frustrated and outraged advocates who fear the worst under a conservative majority court that liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor says has broken the firewall between church and state.

Legal experts have argued that the court’s decision to end a constitutional right to abortion care in 2022’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization reveal just how fragile those precedents can be.

In his concurring opinion in Dobbs, Justice Clarence Thomas suggested that the court could “reconsider” major cases involving “substantive due process precedents” — including the court’s landmark cases involving same-sex marriages, gay sex, and contraception.

This is a developing story