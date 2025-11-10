Supreme Court takes swift action on Kim Davis bid to overturn same-sex marriage
Justice deny longshot attempt to overturn Obergefell v Hodges
The Supreme Court has swiftly rejected a longshot request to overturn the landmark decision that legalized same-sex marriage, leaving in place a decade-old ruling that has upheld marriage equality across the United States.
Last week, justices met in their private conference to decide whether to take up new cases, including a request from Kim Davis, the former Kentucky county clerk who infamously refused to issue a marriage license to two men, citing her religious beliefs.
She called on the nation’s high court to reverse a court ruling that required her to pay more than $300,000 to the couple, and to take down the landmark decision in Obergefell v Hodges along with it.
The justices denied her petition Monday.
Legal experts were deeply skeptical that her petition would be accepted, but anxious same-sex couples and advocacy groups feared the conservative-majority court is poised to once again debate LGBT+ rights under the guise of religious freedom.
Davis, who is Christian, argued she had a First Amendment right as a public official to deny issuing licenses to LGBT+ couples, an argument that legal experts and LGBT+ advocacy groups said would effectively create a religious exemption that gives government employees a license to discriminate.
Mat Staver, chair of evangelical Christian legal group Liberty Counsel, which brought Davis’s appeal to the Supreme Court and demanded justices overturn same-sex marriage protections entirely, argued that Obergefell “cannot override the free speech and religious exercise protections of the First Amendment.”
In her petition to the court, Davis’s attorneys argued that David Ermold and David Moore — the couple who won a case against Davis — cannot sue over “hurt feelings” over her “religious expression.” Without the Supreme Court’s intervention, Obergefell will remain an obstacle for “First Amendment’s protections for public officials with sincerely held religious beliefs,” they argued.
Justices rejected the petition without argument and with no additional statements explaining their decision Monday.
“When public officials take an oath to serve their communities, that promise extends to everyone — including LGBTQ+ people,” Human Rights Campaign president Kelley Robinson said in a statement Monday. “The Supreme Court made clear today that refusing to respect the constitutional rights of others does not come without consequences.”
At least 823,000 same-sex couples are legally married in the United States, according to research from the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law. Nearly 600,000 of those couples married in the years after Obergefell.
Those couples are also raising nearly 300,000 children under age 18, the institute found.
Same-sex couples who are currently married are also protected under the Respect for Marriage Act, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden in 2022, ensuring that same-sex marriages performed in one state are recognized by in others as well as by the federal government. But the law does not require every state to issue marriage licenses in the unlikely event Obergefell is overturned.
Still, the idea of putting hard-fought protections for LGBT+ couples back on trial has frustrated and outraged advocates who fear the worst under a conservative majority court that liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor says has broken the firewall between church and state.
Legal experts have argued that the court’s decision to end a constitutional right to abortion care in 2022’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization reveal just how fragile those precedents can be.
In his concurring opinion in Dobbs, Justice Clarence Thomas suggested that the court could “reconsider” major cases involving “substantive due process precedents” — including the court’s landmark cases involving same-sex marriages, gay sex, and contraception.
This is a developing story
