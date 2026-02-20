EU ‘carefully analysing’ Supreme Court’s ruling against Trump’s tariffs
- The European Union is “carefully analysing” the US Supreme Court's decision to strike down tariffs imposed by Donald Trump.
- The Supreme Court struck down Donald Trump's extensive tariff agenda, ruling his global levies were unlawfully imposed under the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act.
- The court determined that Trump had overstepped his authority by using the emergency act, with Chief Justice John Roberts stating tariffs are 'taxes on Americans' and a power belonging to Congress.
- An EU spokesperson confirmed they are in close contact with the US Administration to seek clarity on their intended steps following the ruling.
- The EU highlighted that businesses on both sides of the Atlantic rely on stability and predictability in their trading relationship and reiterated its commitment to advocating for low tariffs and working towards their reduction.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks