Trump tariffs live updates: Supreme Court strikes down president’s plan in major blow to MAGA agenda
In a 6-3 decision, the justices held that Trump’s tariffs were not permitted under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act
The Supreme Court has struck down President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs, marking the end of one of his signature economic initiatives.
In a 6–3 decision released on Thursday morning, the justices ruled that Trump’s levies were not authorized under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, which permits the president to regulate trade in “unusual and extraordinary” circumstances when a national emergency is declared.
Chief Justice John Roberts authored the ruling, and was joined by conservative Justices Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett in addition to the high court’s three liberal justices.
“The president asserts the extraordinary power to unilaterally impose tariffs of unlimited amount, duration, and scope,” Roberts wrote. “In light of the breadth, history, and constitutional context of that asserted authority, he must identify clear congressional authorization to exercise it.”
Previously, two lower courts, including the U.S. Court of International Trade, sided with the businesses that sued the administration, saying the president had overstepped his authority when declaring a national emergency.
The president has yet to respond to the decision. But, he previously warned that the U.S. would be “SCREWED” if the justices ruled against him.
