Independent
Voices
Trump tariffs live updates: Supreme Court strikes down president’s plan in major blow to MAGA agenda

In a 6-3 decision, the justices held that Trump’s tariffs were not permitted under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act

Trump stops off to buy hamburgers for Air Force One staff

The Supreme Court has struck down President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs, marking the end of one of his signature economic initiatives.

In a 6–3 decision released on Thursday morning, the justices ruled that Trump’s levies were not authorized under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, which permits the president to regulate trade in “unusual and extraordinary” circumstances when a national emergency is declared.

Chief Justice John Roberts authored the ruling, and was joined by conservative Justices Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett in addition to the high court’s three liberal justices.

“The president asserts the extraordinary power to unilaterally impose tariffs of unlimited amount, duration, and scope,” Roberts wrote. “In light of the breadth, history, and constitutional context of that asserted authority, he must identify clear congressional authorization to exercise it.”

Previously, two lower courts, including the U.S. Court of International Trade, sided with the businesses that sued the administration, saying the president had overstepped his authority when declaring a national emergency.

The president has yet to respond to the decision. But, he previously warned that the U.S. would be “SCREWED” if the justices ruled against him.

The Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariff agenda Friday, dealing a seismic blow to the president’s key economic policy after months of chaos with America’s trading partners.

A ruling from the nation’s high court determined that the president’s global levies were unlawfully imposed under the 1977 law, the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

Ariana Baio reports...

Supreme Court disputed Trump’s argument that a 1970s law gave him the power to impose tariffs
Brendan Rascius20 February 2026 15:34

