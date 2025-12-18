British surfer could be set for world record after riding ‘one of the most perfect big waves’
- British surfer Laura Crane, from Devon, is awaiting confirmation that she has broken the world record for the biggest wave ever ridden by a female.
- Crane rode what she described as "one of the most perfect big waves" in Nazaré, Portugal, on Saturday during the Nazaré Big Wave Challenge.
- She believes her wave surpassed the current 73.5 ft record set by Brazil's Maya Gabeira in 2020.
- Crane was towed into the wave by her teammate Antonio Laureano on a jetski after the competition was temporarily halted.
- Big Wave Challenge judges, in conjunction with Guinness World Records, will now assess the ride to determine if a new world record has been established.