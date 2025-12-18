Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

British surfer could be set for world record after riding ‘one of the most perfect big waves’

Laura Crane, pictured in 2019 for a Team GB photoshoot, could have broken a world record
Laura Crane, pictured in 2019 for a Team GB photoshoot, could have broken a world record (Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
  • British surfer Laura Crane, from Devon, is awaiting confirmation that she has broken the world record for the biggest wave ever ridden by a female.
  • Crane rode what she described as "one of the most perfect big waves" in Nazaré, Portugal, on Saturday during the Nazaré Big Wave Challenge.
  • She believes her wave surpassed the current 73.5 ft record set by Brazil's Maya Gabeira in 2020.
  • Crane was towed into the wave by her teammate Antonio Laureano on a jetski after the competition was temporarily halted.
  • Big Wave Challenge judges, in conjunction with Guinness World Records, will now assess the ride to determine if a new world record has been established.
