Why one of Trump’s closest allies says he has an ‘alcoholic’s personality’
- Susie Wiles, the president's chief of staff, described him as having an 'alcoholic's personality' in a bombshell interview with Vanity Fair.
- Wiles drew this comparison based on her experiences with her own father, former NFL player and broadcaster Pat Summerall, who struggled with alcoholism.
- Despite being a teetotaler, the president later confirmed to the New York Post that he has an 'addictive type personality'.
- Following the article's publication, Wiles branded it a 'disingenuously framed hit piece', claiming significant context was disregarded.
- The interview also detailed Wiles's long-standing working relationship with the president, including a past confrontation and her pivotal role in his 2016 Florida election victory.