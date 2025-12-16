Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump's chief of staff Susie Wiles gave a brutal review of the president in a bombshell new interview saying he has an "alcoholic's personality."

In a wide-ranging interview with Vanity Fair, Wiles described how she got her role and what it's like to be arguably the closest person to the president. In that position, she's gotten to know the 79-year-old president extremely well. Trump is a teetotaler, but she described him as having an "alcoholic's personality."

He "operates [with] a view that there's nothing he can't do. Nothing, zero, nothing," she told the magazine.

Such a personality type is something she became familiar with as a child, living with an alcoholic father, Wiles said.

Her father was Pat Summerall, a former NFL player-turned-broadcaster, once dubbed the "voice of football." For all his achievements, he was also an absentee father and an alcoholic; Wiles assisted her mother stage interventions for him, she told the magazine. Summerall died at age 82 in 2013 and was sober 21 years before his death.

Still, Wiles said: "Alcoholism does bad things to relationships, and so it was with my dad and me."

open image in gallery Susie Wiles, the White House chief of staff, described President Donald Trump as having an ‘alcoholic’s personality,’ meaning he has a mindset that there’s ‘nothing he can’t do’ ( AFP via Getty Images )

“Some clinical psychologist that knows one million times more than I do will dispute what I’m going to say. But high-functioning alcoholics or alcoholics in general, their personalities are exaggerated when they drink. And so I’m a little bit of an expert in big personalities,” she said.

The president said he’s “never had a drink,” he told Fox News in November 2016, after winning his first presidential election.

His older brother, Fred Trump, who struggled with alcoholism for most of his life and died in 1981 at 41 years old. Trump spoke about his brother to the Washington Post in 2019:“He was so handsome, and I saw what alcohol did to him even physically … and that had an impact on me, too.”

Wiles’ father was a frequently mentioned subject when Wiles first met the then-real estate mogul-slash-presidential candidate in 2015 at Trump Tower.

He was incredulous that he was speaking to the daughter of the great Pat Summerall, she recalled. “He’s said it a million times,” Wiles told the magazine. “‘I judge people by their genes.’”

At some point, Trump’s team reached out to Wiles. “They called me one night and said, ‘We’re serious about Florida now. Would you like to co-chair our leadership team?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, I would,’” she told Vanity Fair.

open image in gallery Wiles recalled giving Trump an ultimatum ahead of his 2016 election that possibly changed the couse of history. ( Getty Images )

In the fall of 2016, the pair’s budding relationship almost blew up when Trump saw polling numbers showing he was performing worse in the state than expected. At his Miami golf club, Trump “berated” her in front of his friends, according to Vanity Fair.

“It was a horrific hour-plus at midnight,” Wiles recalled. “And I don’t think I’ve seen him that angry since. He was ranting and raving. And I didn’t know whether to argue back or whether to be stoic. What I really wanted to do was cry.”

She maintained her composure and then gave him an ultimatum. “You know Mr. Trump, if you want somebody to set their hair on fire and be crazy, I’m not your girl. But if you want to win this state, I am. It’s your choice,” she told him at the time.

She walked out the door and the rest is history. “Lo and behold, he called me every day,” she said. That November, he won Florida 49 percent compared to his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton’s 47.8 percent. It was one of the swing states in the 2016 election and helped seal the win for Trump and paved the way for his first term in office.

After the 2016 election, Wiles had a stint of working for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis — after Trump suggested to DeSantis he hire her — leading him to a gubernatorial victory in 2018. But then DeSantis soured on her for reasons unknown to Wiles, she told the magazine. Trump then rehired her to work for him on his 2020 re-election campaign as his campaign manager.

Regarding DeSantis’ decision, she sounded grateful: “Had he said, ‘Look, thank you. I appreciate your help. We’re done here.’ I believe the course of his history would have been different. I might or might not have gone to work for Donald Trump.”