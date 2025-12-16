Trump’s chief of staff ‘wanted to cry’ during brutal ‘berating’
- President Donald Trump’s chief of staff Susie Wiles has admitted she wanted to cry during a brutal berating from the president.
- The pair’s budding relationship almost blew up in fall 2016 when Trump saw polling numbers showing he was performing worse in Florida than expected.
- Trump berated Wiles in front of his friends at his Miami golf club, according to Vanity Fair, with Wiles telling the publication, “It was a horrific hour-plus at midnight. And I don’t think I’ve seen him that angry since. He was ranting and raving. And I didn’t know whether to argue back or whether to be stoic. What I really wanted to do was cry.”
- She said she maintained her composure and gave him an ultimatum, “You know Mr. Trump, if you want somebody to set their hair on fire and be crazy, I’m not your girl. But if you want to win this state, I am. It’s your choice.”
- Wiles made the revelation in a wide-ranging Vanity Fair interview, in which she also said that Trump has an "alcoholic's personality."