Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Trump’s chief of staff ‘wanted to cry’ during brutal ‘berating’

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles looks on as Trump meets with Zelensky at the White House on October 17, 2025
White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles looks on as Trump meets with Zelensky at the White House on October 17, 2025 (TOM BRENNER/AFP via Getty Images)
  • President Donald Trump’s chief of staff Susie Wiles has admitted she wanted to cry during a brutal berating from the president.
  • The pair’s budding relationship almost blew up in fall 2016 when Trump saw polling numbers showing he was performing worse in Florida than expected.
  • Trump berated Wiles in front of his friends at his Miami golf club, according to Vanity Fair, with Wiles telling the publication, “It was a horrific hour-plus at midnight. And I don’t think I’ve seen him that angry since. He was ranting and raving. And I didn’t know whether to argue back or whether to be stoic. What I really wanted to do was cry.”
  • She said she maintained her composure and gave him an ultimatum, “You know Mr. Trump, if you want somebody to set their hair on fire and be crazy, I’m not your girl. But if you want to win this state, I am. It’s your choice.”
  • Wiles made the revelation in a wide-ranging Vanity Fair interview, in which she also said that Trump has an "alcoholic's personality."
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in