Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Trump’s chief of staff calls article based on her interview a ‘hit piece’

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles attends a roundtable about Antifa in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on October 8, 2025
White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles attends a roundtable about Antifa in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on October 8, 2025 (JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)
  • Susie Wiles, President Donald Trump’s chief of staff, has lashed out at a Vanity Fair article after speaking to the publication in a lengthy interview. She wrote:
  • “The article published early this morning is a disingenuously framed hit piece on me and the finest President, White House staff, and Cabinet in history.
  • “Significant context was disregarded and much of what I, and others, said about the team and the President was left out of the story. I assume, after reading it, that this was done to paint an overwhelmingly chaotic and negative narrative about the President and our team.
  • “The truth is the Trump White House has already accomplished more in eleven months than any other President has accomplished in eight years and that is due to the unmatched leadership and vision of President Trump, for whom I have been honored to work for the better part of a decade.
  • “None of this will stop our relentless pursuit of Making America Great Again!”
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in