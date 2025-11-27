Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Sweden wants tourists to ‘embrace the silence’

Sweden is encouraging tourists to embark on activities that will slow them down
Sweden is encouraging tourists to embark on activities that will slow them down (Getty/iStock)
  • Sweden's tourism board has launched a campaign encouraging visitors to embrace boredom and empty itineraries for wellness benefits.
  • The initiative is based on scientific research suggesting that boredom helps the brain recover from the complexities of everyday life.
  • Visit Sweden promotes the country's sparsely populated landscapes, vast forests, and numerous lakes as ideal settings for sleep, relaxation, and reflection.
  • Suggested activities for a “boredom” holiday include digital detoxes, stargazing in Swedish Lapland, slow walks, and leisurely road trips.
  • Susanne Andersson, CEO of Visit Sweden, stated that embracing silence and just being bored could be one of the best experiences the country offers.
