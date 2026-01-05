Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Final 16 victims of Swiss ski resort fire identified

Witness to Swiss blaze 'shocked for life' after seeing victims burning
  • A fire at the Crans-Montana ski resort in Switzerland killed 40 people and injured 119 others.
  • All 40 victims have now been identified, including 15-year-old Charlotte Niddam, a former pupil at Immanuel College in Hertfordshire.
  • Charlotte Niddam, who held British, French, and Israeli nationalities, was among the last victims identified, with her family announcing her funeral is expected in Paris.
  • Swiss authorities have launched a criminal investigation into the bar managers on suspicion of involuntary homicide, involuntary bodily harm and involuntarily causing a fire.
  • Investigators believe the blaze was ignited by sparkling candles on Champagne bottles coming into contact with the ceiling, prompting a review of safety regulations and escape routes.
