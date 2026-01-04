Former British schoolgirl confirmed dead after Swiss ski resort fire

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A teenager who was a former pupil at a British school has been confirmed dead, after a fire at a Swiss ski resort killed 40 people and injured 119 others.

Charlotte Niddam, who previously attended Immanuel College - a private Jewish school in Hertfordshire - was among the last 16 victims to have been identified by police after the New Year blaze at the Crans-Montana resort.

Charlotte, believed to be 15, was initially reported as missing, after a fire broke out inside the Constellation bar in the early hours of Thursday, while revellers were celebrating the start of 2026.

Charlotte’s family said in a social media post on Sunday: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beautiful daughter and sister Charlotte.

“Details regarding the funeral arrangements will follow shortly.”

Charlotte Niddam, who previously attended Immanuel College, was among the last 16 victims to have been identified by police. ( Instagram/@cransmontana.avisderecherche )

The post said Charlotte’s funeral is expected to take place in Paris later this week.

Immanuel College in Hertfordshire said in a statement it was “praying for a miracle” after the fire.

According to the Crans-Montana resort website, Charlotte had been working as a babysitter in the area.

Foreign secretary Yvette Cooper said in a statement on social media site X: “Terrible news that Charlotte Niddam has been identified as one of those killed in the Crans-Montana fire.

“My thoughts are with all her family and friends after this devastating loss.”

The Valais region police force published a statement on Sunday confirming that all 40 people killed in the fire have now been identified.

The last 16 victims included two Swiss girls aged 15, a Swiss woman aged 22, a Swiss and French woman aged 24, two Italian girls aged 16 and 15, an Italian boy aged 16, a 22-year-old Portuguese woman, a 17-year-old Belgian girl, two French women aged 33 and 26, two French men aged 23 and 20, two French teenage boys aged 17 and 14, and a 15-year-old girl with French, British, and Israeli nationalities, police said.

Swiss authorities have opened a criminal investigation of the bar managers.

The two are suspected of involuntary homicide, involuntary bodily harm and involuntarily causing a fire, the Valais region’s chief prosecutor, Beatrice Pilloud, told reporters Saturday. The announcement of the investigation did not name the managers.

Investigators said Friday they believe sparkling candles atop Champagne bottles ignited the fire when they came too close to the ceiling of the crowded bar.

Authorities planned to look into whether sound-dampening material on the ceiling conformed with regulations and whether the candles were permitted for use in the bar. Officials said they also would look at other safety measures on the premises, including fire extinguishers and escape routes.

Swiss President Guy Parmelin announced a national day of mourning for the victims on January 9.